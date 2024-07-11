ASD Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, ASD has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03999333 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,441,373.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

