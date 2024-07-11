Arctis Global Llc Purchases 2,275,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 2,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,312,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 78,947 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $3,323,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 31.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after buying an additional 830,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

