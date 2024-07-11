Arctis Global Llc Purchases 2,275,000 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 2,275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $3,185,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,312,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,237,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:REKR opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.03.
Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.98% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.
