Arbitrum (ARB) Price Tops $0.71 on Top Exchanges

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and $175.01 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.70957554 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 958 active market(s) with $165,749,805.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

