Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of APTO opened at $0.73 on Monday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

