Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.27% from the company’s previous close.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE APTV opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

