AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $523,209.04 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.06, for a total value of $523,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,454.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APPF stock opened at $247.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.29 and a twelve month high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

