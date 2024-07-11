AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,931 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.32, for a total value of $730,756.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AppFolio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $247.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
