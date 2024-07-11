AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,931 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.32, for a total value of $730,756.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $247.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.74. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwind Capital grew its holdings in AppFolio by 301.0% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $206,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 238.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 9.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 589.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

