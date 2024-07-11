Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $123.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apollo Global Management traded as high as $121.18 and last traded at $121.08, with a volume of 1154938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.21.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

