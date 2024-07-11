Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $321.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $319.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $295.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.87. AON has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $344.68. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AON will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

(Get Free Report

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

