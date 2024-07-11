AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target Raised to $379.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $353.00 to $379.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the company’s previous close.

AON has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $296.50. 141,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,521. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.87. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AON will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $361,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in AON by 7.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in AON by 139.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in AON by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at $379,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

