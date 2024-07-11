Anthony J. Brewer Buys 296,817 Shares of Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Brewer acquired 296,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £44,522.55 ($57,029.01).

Likewise Group Price Performance

Shares of LON LIKE opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.74. Likewise Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Likewise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Likewise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

