ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $52,598.79 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $331.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 11.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 52.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 121.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

