Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the June 15th total of 141,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Andritz Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADRZF remained flat at $61.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.33.
Andritz Company Profile
