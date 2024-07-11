Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

CNX stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 444.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 2,200.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 676,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,281,000 after acquiring an additional 647,328 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 177.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 48,961 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

