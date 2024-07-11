American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Director Acquires $34,019.70 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) Director James B. Miller, Jr. purchased 3,718 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,019.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMSWA opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in American Software by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Software by 526.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

