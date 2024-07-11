Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $28.87. Ameresco shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 45,873 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ameresco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.31.

Ameresco Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $298.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,650,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,065,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,170,000. Finally, Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $7,170,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

