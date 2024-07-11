Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Update

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 337.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aluf Price Performance
Aluf stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. 180,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,157. Aluf has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
About Aluf
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aluf
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.