AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.06

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 3822633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

AltC Acquisition Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,754,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,735,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AltC Acquisition Company Profile

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

