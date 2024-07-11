Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lowered by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.01. 12,203,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,516,016. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

