Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $38.46

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.46, but opened at $40.31. Alcoa shares last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 1,516,453 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Alcoa Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $72,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Alcoa by 29.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,067,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alcoa by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,478,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,393 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

