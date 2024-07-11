Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.66. 487,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,083,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.84. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

