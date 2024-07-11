Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives C$22.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

AGI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Insider Buying and Selling

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total transaction of C$2,082,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.08, for a total transaction of C$210,770.00. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,052 shares of company stock worth $5,701,871. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TSE:AGI opened at C$23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$14.80 and a 1 year high of C$23.60.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.