Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$115.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Veritas Investment Research boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$101.88.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up C$1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$101.75. 980,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,351. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$59.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$102.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$91.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 120,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.08, for a total value of C$10,809,600.00. Also, Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 163,279 shares of company stock worth $14,798,903 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.