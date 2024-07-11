Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0.2%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $562.14 and last traded at $563.21. 678,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,515,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.