Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.08. 31,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,206,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts predict that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADIL Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.58% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

