Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $118.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.18.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,171 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

