Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 137,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,965. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.
About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund
