Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. 137,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,965. Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

About Abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

