AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $196.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,585,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,692. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $300.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 26.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 430,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

