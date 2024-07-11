AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.61 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will earn $10.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.13. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $168.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
