AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,798 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.91. 3,676,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.