A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AOS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS opened at $82.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $769,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $435,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

