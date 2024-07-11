9258 Wealth Management LLC Makes New $176,000 Investment in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARDC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.09. 64,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,736. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Director John Joseph Shaw sold 15,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $223,692.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at $199,007.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

