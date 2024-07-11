9258 Wealth Management LLC Invests $208,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $5,443,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in EOG Resources by 639.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 57,636 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 168,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 10,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

