9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,435,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,514,000 after acquiring an additional 809,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after acquiring an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after acquiring an additional 742,449 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,685,000 after acquiring an additional 406,753 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $101.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,431. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.