57,260 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.5% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,920 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,234,000 after buying an additional 796,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 15,623,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,640,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

