380 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $639.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.2 %

NFLX traded down $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $677.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $648.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

