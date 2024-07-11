3,148 Shares in SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Acquired by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSEARCA FISR traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,366. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47.
About SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF
