2,850 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,201,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $993,351,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,782,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

