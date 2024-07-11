26,722 Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 281,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $780,483.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 464,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,062. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blend Labs Stock Up 5.2 %

BLND stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 1,129,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 90.62% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Research analysts predict that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

