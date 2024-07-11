21,108 Shares in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Bought by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 891,840 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,950,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 230,125 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 159,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,233. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

