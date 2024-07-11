1,700 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Richardson Financial Services Inc.

Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.77. 475,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,753. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

