12,946 Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Bought by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2,975.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,951,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

NYSE BG traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $111.19. 826,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

