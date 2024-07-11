12,770 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Purchased by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNTL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 834,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,264. The company has a market capitalization of $279.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.70. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

