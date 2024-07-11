0x (ZRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $269.63 Million

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. 0x has a market cap of $269.63 million and approximately $17.00 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0x has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One 0x token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official message board is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. 0x’s official website is 0xprotocol.org. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.