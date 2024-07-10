Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Zinc Media Group Stock Up 7.4 %
ZIN stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. Zinc Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.91. The firm has a market cap of £16.51 million, a PE ratio of -805.56 and a beta of 0.07.
About Zinc Media Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zinc Media Group
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Zinc Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zinc Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.