Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Zinc Media Group Stock Up 7.4 %

ZIN stock opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.93. Zinc Media Group has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 104 ($1.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 80.91. The firm has a market cap of £16.51 million, a PE ratio of -805.56 and a beta of 0.07.

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces television and cross-platform content in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Content Production. The Television segment engages in the production of television content under the Blakeway, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, Red Sauce, Supercollider, REX, and Tern names.

