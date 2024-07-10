WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

WNS stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 234,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,551,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,004 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of WNS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,170,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

