WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.14

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $79.03, with a volume of 69422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.84.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,213,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,523,000 after purchasing an additional 162,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,611,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,946,000 after acquiring an additional 380,946 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,825,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,601,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

