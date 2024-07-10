WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.14

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.14 and last traded at $79.03, with a volume of 69422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.84.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
