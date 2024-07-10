Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Mastercard by 16.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,032,000 after purchasing an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $413.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.32.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.91.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

