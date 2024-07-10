Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $272,000 Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 136.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $8.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $908.57. 247,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $924.55 and a 200 day moving average of $930.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.41 and a 1 year high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.