Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.15.

NYSE:WLK opened at $140.17 on Friday. Westlake has a 52 week low of $112.77 and a 52 week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Westlake had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $753,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Westlake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

